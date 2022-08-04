More than 75 places in Colorado topped 100 degrees in July

July was a hot month in Colorado with many days spent in the 80s and 90s. Triple digits were recorded in multiple places on the western slope and eastern plains. We even topped the century mark around metro Denver.

The following is a list of places that hit 100 degrees in July. Several of these locations spent more than one day in the 100s. The temperature shown is the hottest reading recorded at each location.

110 - Lamar airport

109 - Las Animas

109 - Walsh (1 mile W)

108 - John Martin Dam

108 - Pueblo airport

107 - Burlington

107 - La Junta (17 miles WSW)

107 - Ordway (4 miles W)

107 - Sedgwick (5 miles S)

107 - Yuma

106 - Kit Carson County airport

106 - Greeley airport

106 - Greeley UNC campus

106 - Holly

106 - Joes

106 - Jay

106 - La Junta airport

106 - La Junta (20 miles S)

106 - Lamar

106 - Loveland (2 miles N)

106 - Sheridan Lake

106 - Springfield

106 - Pueblo (NWS office)

105 - Holyoke

105 - Kim (15 miles NNE)

105 - Woodrow (6 miles NNE)

104 - Akron/Washington County airport

104 - Cheraw (1 mile N)

104 - Denver Water

104 - Fort Collins/Loveland airport

104 - Julesburg

104 - Kit Carson

104 - Northglenn

104 - Paradox (2 miles N)

104 - Pueblo Reservoir

104 - Rocky Ford (2 miles SE)

104 - Tacony (13 miles SE)

103 - Fruita

103 - Campo (7 miles S)

103 - Gateway (1 mile ENE)

103 - Grand Junction airport

103 - Grand Junction (NWS office)

103 - Nunn (7 miles NNE)

103 - La Junta

103 - Pinion Canyon

102 - Briggsdale

102 - Brighton (3 miles SE)

102 - Castle Rock

102 - Colorado National Monument

102 - Cortez

102 - Delta (3 miles E)

102 - Karval

102 - Limon

102 - Longmont (2 miles ESE)

102 - Nucla

101 - Akron (4 miles E)

101 - Cortez/Montezuma County airport

101 - Denver International Airport

101 - Denver (Central Park)

101 - Dinosaur (2 miles E)

101 - Grand Junction (6 miles ESE)

101 - Lindon (5 miles WNW)

101 - Rifle/Garfield County airport

101 - Trinidad airport

100 - Boulder

100 - Boulder airport

100 - Colorado Springs airport

100 - Fort Morgan

100 - Kim (10 miles SSE)

100 - Leroy (5 miles WSW)

100 - Montrose

100 - New Raymer (21 miles N)

100 - Palisade

100 - Rangely (1 mile E)

100 - Redstone

100 - Trinidad

100 - Waterdale

100 - Wheat Ridge