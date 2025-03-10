More than 14,000 Colorado drivers ticketed last year for driving 20-40 mph over speed limit

Speeding in Colorado continues to escalate across the state, creating a safety issue, according to the Colorado State Patrol. State troopers issued 14,477 citations in 2024 for drivers going speeds of 20 to 40 mph over the posted speed limit.

Here is a breakdown of the top five counties in Colorado involved in speeding in 2024:

El Paso County, 2,170 tickets

Douglas County, 863 tickets

Jefferson County, 841 tickets

Fremont County, 730 tickets

Mesa County, 685 tickets

Troopers say with heavy speeds come heavy fines and consequences. In Colorado, speeding 25 mph over the posted speed limit is a misdemeanor, a criminal misdemeanor traffic offense, punishable by a fine, court costs, public service and jail of 10 to 90 days.

Colorado State Patrol troopers plan to ticket drivers for speeding, and expired information. CBS

Troopers say if driving is your main method of transportation, one of these speeding tickets will make traveling very difficult for you.

"In today's day and age, we do rely heavily on transportation," Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "If you are someone who has to travel a good distance to get to your job site, that takes away your ability to be able to operate that motor vehicle. This will put a strain on your finances."

Troopers say in Colorado, points from traffic violations remain on a driver's license permanently, but they only affect driving privileges for two years. However, a driver's driving record is kept for seven years and can be accessed by vehicle insurance providers and prospective employers.