More snow and rain expected through the night in many parts of Colorado

Heavy snow and rain will continue to fall through the night for many parts of Colorado. We've seen heavy rain through the afternoon for the Denver area, and we expect to see rain on and off through Wednesday morning.

For the high country, snow will continue to pile up through Wednesday morning. By morning, many northern and central mountain areas will be much lighter as the heavier snow shifts to the southern mountains.

We have Winter Storm Warnings through noon on Wednesday for quite a bit of heavy snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place through 6 a.m. on Wednesday for the western mountains.

Denver's rain will be much lighter for the morning commute on Wednesday. We will possibly see some light rain through noon, but it shouldn't last longer than that. Th heavier rain and snow will fall in our parched, drought stricken southeastern plains through the day before clearing late at night.

Thursday will be warmer, but very windy at times.