More scooters, e-bikes and public transit: How a Colorado organization is addressing traffic congestion along I-25 corridor

The metro area south of Denver is booming with new business, economic development, and growth, but with it comes the challenge of heavier traffic.

From the Denver Tech Center down to Douglas County, new housing and workplaces are part of the area's appeal.

In a report released this year by the organization Denver South, there are more than 2,600 new jobs added to the South Metro area each year. It's a younger crowd too, with the median age being 36 years old.

Plus, by the end of this year, more than 17,000 new housing units will be added in the area spanning the I-25 corridor in Douglas and Arapahoe counties. This area accounts for one-ninth of the state's economy.

As a result, traffic congestion is worsening, but Denver South is seeking solutions. Their goal is to mitigate the impacts of this growth.

CBS

"Due to growth, development, and expansion, more people will essentially be forced to take public transit, because roadways can only handle so much capacity," said Daniel Hutton.

Hutton is the vice president of transportation and mobility with Denver South. He said there isn't enough room to add more lanes to I-25, and it wouldn't make sense from an engineering or financial perspective.

"What you find over time is that the larger you make the roadways, the more people come to them, which eventually shuts everything down and makes it even worse," said Hutton.

Therefore, in the future, he said people will need to find alternative ways to navigate the metro area, other than driving their cars. These options include using light rail, e-bikes, scooters, or other forms of public transportation.

"That's what we're preparing for. We know most people still drive, and there will be plenty of drivers in the future," said Hutton. "But cars take up space, and with hundreds of thousands of them traveling the corridor every day, we won't have enough space."

Hutton noted that there has already been a shift toward greater use of public transportation. For example, ridership on light rail has increased recently, especially as RTD makes improvements and expands its services.

CBS

"But we also have solutions for the future, specifically for the 'first and last' mile, which involves getting to and from these stations and areas," said Hutton.

One example of a solution is the Lone Tree "Link on Demand." It services Lone Tree and the Meridian District in Douglas County. This free public transit service is similar to using a Lyft or Uber.

"It's only going to expand in the future," said Hutton.

Tyler Westbrook is a driving partner for "Link on Demand," which can be accessed through a smartphone app. For those without a smartphone, there is also a call center where customers can schedule a ride.

In the past year, the service has seen an increase in ridership, providing 60,000 rides. Westbrook said he averages about 10 rides an hour, often with more than one passenger.

"It doesn't cost the rider anything, whereas Uber or Lyft can cost between $5 and $20 within these boundaries," said Westbrook. "I think it's a very useful service. It reduces people's dependence on their own vehicles."

CBS

Lastly, Hutton said more people will likely turn to e-bikes and scooters in the future. For example, the Spin Scooter program offers scooter rides in the Metro District for just $1, allowing rides for up to 30 minutes. The cost is covered by the Metro District.

Hutton added that while scooters are mostly found in urban areas, they are less common in the suburbs. However, this could change in the coming years.

"We're working on expanding these programs with our partners to see if, maybe one day, we can have them throughout the entire corridor," said Hutton.

Most of the programs and services are currently in the southern end of the I-25 corridor in Douglas County and Lone Tree, but there are plans to expand services into Arapahoe County.

RTD also announced yesterday that, through partnership funding, it is allocating nearly $5 million to support mobility programs across the Denver metro area, including "Link on Demand."

For more information about RTD's announcement to allocate funding to improve mobility needs across the Denver Metro, click here.

For more information about Denver South, click here.