More Colorado clouds with another hot and stormy Tuesday

A little different weather picture for Tuesday. It will still be on the hot side but, there will be much more cloud cover over most of the state. Colorado is still locked under the high pressure heat dome that is scorching most of the nation.

The center of this ridge has shifted into New Mexico and a few miles to the southeast. This has opened the door for more monsoon moisture to flow into the Rockies. As a result, more cloud cover will be the rule for Tuesday.

Despite the added cloud cover temperatures will still be way above normal for this time of year. In fact, Denver will be just a degree or so shy of the record high which is 99 degrees set in 1963. The forecast high for Tuesday is 98.

Across the state toasty Tuesday temperatures will rise into the 90s and 100s across the eastern plains and western slope. Mountain highs will be in the 80s to low 90s.

There is a Heat Advisory in place thru 8pm for a large chunk of southern Colorado from Colorado Springs into the southeastern plains and along the San Luis Valley where temperatures may reach 95 to 105 degrees.

There is a good chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms to develop by afternoon in the mountains, Front Range and eastern plains. This will give the afternoon rush a good chance for storms across the I-25 corridor.

If there is any severe weather that does develop, the best chance will be over eastern areas of the state from Limon up to Sterling and over into Burlington. It is a marginal risk for 1 inch diameter hail and 60 mph winds.

