More charges likely in cyclist death as Colorado biking advocates push for change

Boulder area District Attorney Michael Dougherty says there will likely be more charges against the 23-year-old accused in the hit-and-run death of bicyclist John Wilkinson on Sunday. Dante Johnson of Denver is already accused of two charges, including failure to remain at the scene in an accident causing death. That carries a potential penalty of four to 12 years.

"We're going to be looking at additional charges, and there's also perhaps some aggravating circumstances," said Dougherty, explaining that the Colorado State Patrol is still working on a crash reconstruction analysis.

So far, says Dougherty, it appears the vehicle that hit Wilkinson strayed into the bike lane on the right side of 95th Street, north of Valmont Road.

The district attorney credited witnesses with providing information that led quickly to Dante Johnson.

"The witnesses were easily able to identify that something was wrong because the bike was being dragged. There was a loud sound being caused by it, and the windshield of the car was so incredibly damaged."

An affidavit in the case indicates the bicycle was dragged miles beneath the front bumper of a Toyota Highlander and found along Lookout Road. Additionally, the affidavit states Johnson later texted a friend a video recorded from inside the vehicle showing the smashed windshield. He told the friend by text he'd been hit by a rock. Johnson told investigators the vehicle he drove, which belonged to his mother, had been missing for a time.

But because of the license plate shared by witnesses, law officers were quickly able to ping Johnson's phone as he went to Clement Park in Littleton. The Highlander, believed to be the vehicle that hit Wilkinson, was found in the same area.

Prosecuting the case, Dougherty has promised to "Fight like heck to make sure we get the right outcome."

But another death on Colorado's roads leads to more concern from law enforcement and safety advocates. The charge of careless driving resulting in death, which is a misdemeanor under Colorado law, was being reviewed in the Legislature this session.

"Think about that. A traffic misdemeanor. Take that up to a felony. That bill did not pass this session. I'm very confident that we'll see it introduced this next session," said Dougherty.

The family of bicyclist Magnus White, a 17-year-old killed in the Boulder area in 2023, was among those pushing for the change.

Tragedies like the death of John Wilkinson bring the issues again to the forefront.

The death of John Wilkinson hits hard for Triny Willerton, President and founder of It Could Be Me. It is a safety organization based in Boulder. Willerton is a survivor of a terrible bicycle crash in 2018.

"I feel like we take three steps forward and then one back," she said of the death of John Wilkinson. Boulder now has over 300 miles of protected bike lanes, but few roads in Colorado were originally designed with separation in mind.

"I think we all know we need to separate different modes of transportation. Unfortunately, that takes time."

Technology has created problems for sure. "There are a lot of factors that are unfortunately getting in the way of people behaving properly behind the wheel," said Willerton.

But there are potential technology solutions to some problems ahead. Automated braking systems and, hopefully, autonomous driving will improve odds, she said. There is still a need to get the message out constantly to drivers. That message is often heard more clearly after tragedies.

"It's very interesting because people start paying attention, and there's a very small window," said Willerton. The message right now is clear.

"There is nothing that is more important than a human life, said Willerton. "Whatever decision you make will change their life and your life forever."