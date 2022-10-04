Moose gets caught in volleyball net in Breckenridge
A young bull moose got its antler wrapped up in a volleyball net in Breckenridge. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to rescue the animal.
On Monday, they were able to locate the moose and sedate him. That's when they freed him from the net.
The big guy found his footing again as the drugs wore off. Then he walked away and back into the woods.
