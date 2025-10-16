Two horses found dead, western Colorado man charged with over 80 counts of animal cruelty

A man in western Colorado was charged with more than 80 counts of cruelty to animals last week after reports of dead horses led to an investigation.

The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said the first report they received came on May 31 when someone spotted a dead horse on the property of 61-year-old Scott Flores. Another passerby contacted the sheriff's office on June 12 regarding another dead horse on the same property.

An animal control officer began investigating, speaking with Flores and photographing several horses on the property. They also contacted the Bureau of Animal Protection and the investigative division of the Colorado Department of Agriculture to look into the case.

BAP investigators obtained a search warrant on June 19, which allowed them to enter and document conditions on the property. Once a second search warrant was issued on July 3, veterinarians and investigators evaluated the animals located there. Authorities said they removed 79 horses, four dogs and one goat and took them to a BAP holding facility for further health assessments.

The district attorney for the 7th Judicial District said Flores has a previous offense and charged him with 84 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals under his care.

Flores is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21 for advisement of charges.