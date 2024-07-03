Months-long investigation from Denver police leads to suspects arrested in alleged fentanyl pill-making operation

Following a months-long investigation, the Denver Police Department announced the arrest of suspects accused of a fentanyl pill-making operation.

According to the police department, on May 1, a search was issued at a home in the 1800 block of South Olathe Street in Aurora, which led to the recovery of five pill-making presses, along with other equipment, suspected fentanyl and other narcotics, and guns.

When the search warrant was executed, four adults and three children were inside the home, according to DPD. The adults have been identified as 33-year-old Tashon Roberts and 34-year-old Coleman Phillips. Both were taken into custody for outstanding warrants that were not directly related to the search warrant.

Investigators say the operation was capable of producing an estimate approximately 20,000 pills per day, although the actual number of fentanyl pills produced by the operation is unknown.

The three children who were in the home during the search were 4 years old and younger, while one of them had tested positive for fentanyl exposure, according to DPD.

"The warning 'One Pill Can Kill' is absolutely true, and the dismantling of this fentanyl pill-making operation has potentially saved lives by ending a significant supply of fentanyl pills into our community," said Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas. "Our investigators did an incredible job uncovering the operation and those behind it, and we will continue aggressively pursuing anyone manufacturing or dealing illicit narcotics in Denver."

According to data from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, there were 598 deaths involving drugs, and 389 of those deaths involved fentanyl in 2023.

Roberts was arrested on July 2, 2024, for investigation of:

Possession with Intent - Fentanyl - more than 50 grams

Child Abuse SBI Knowingly or Recklessly

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Special Offender - Fentanyl Pill Press

Special Offender - Firearm

Special Offender - Source of Income

Special Offender - Conspiracy - Pattern of Sale

Conspiracy Controlled Substance Fentanyl more than 50 grams

Unlawful Manufacturing a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl - more than 50 grams

Imani Hale, 28 years-old was arrested on July 2 for the investigation of:

Possession with Intent - Fentanyl- more than 50 grams

Unlawful Manufacturing a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl ­ more than 50 grams

Conspiracy Controlled Substance - Fentanyl - more than 50 grams

Special Offender - Firearm

Special Offender - Fentanyl Pill Press

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - SBI - Knowingly or Recklessly

Phillips was arrested on June 20 for the investigation of:

Possession with Intent - Fentanyl - more than 50 grams

Child Abuse SBI Knowingly or Recklessly

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Child Abuse - Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Special Offender - Fentanyl Pill Press

Special Offender - Firearm

Special Offender - Source of Income

Conspiracy Controlled Substance - Fentanyl - more than 50 grams

Unlawful Manufacturing a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl more than 50 grams