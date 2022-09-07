Montbello High School reopens after 8 years

Montbello High School has reopened for the first time in eight years. Students attended their first day of class on Tuesday.

CBS

The school was shut down in 2014 due to what Denver Public Schools called "performance-related issues."

The school building remains a work in progress with a lot of restoration and improvements underway.

Montbello community members have fought to reopen the school for years, saying it was the heart of their neighborhood.

CBS

"The energy was lovely. All the kids liked being back, they were excited to be back," said one community member. "For them to reopen it, it was a strong, positive vibe for the community."

Right now the school is operating out of classroom pods. This fall, more extensive construction will begin. It includes new learning environments, a cafeteria, gym and new library.