Watch CBS News
Local News

Montbello High School reopens after 8 years

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Montbello High School reopens after 8 years
Montbello High School reopens after 8 years 01:01

Montbello High School has reopened for the first time in eight years. Students attended their first day of class on Tuesday. 

montbello-reopens-63sotvo-transfer-frame-1561.jpg
CBS

The school was shut down in 2014 due to what Denver Public Schools called "performance-related issues."

The school building remains a work in progress with a lot of restoration and improvements underway. 

Montbello community members have fought to reopen the school for years, saying it was the heart of their neighborhood. 

montbello-high-school.jpg
CBS

"The energy was lovely. All the kids liked being back, they were excited to be back," said one community member. "For them to reopen it, it was a strong, positive vibe for the community." 

Right now the school is operating out of classroom pods. This fall, more extensive construction will begin. It includes new learning environments, a cafeteria, gym and new library. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.