Montbello High School enters 2nd phase of redevelopment project

By Justin Adams

/ CBS Colorado

Montbello High School gets $139 million renovation
Montbello High School gets $139 million renovation 02:00

This time next year, students at Montbello High School will have a new building to call their home. The second phase of the construction of the $139.5 million project to redevelop is well underway and some of the newest features are coming together.

One of the new features inside will be the social stairs, where students can gather, eat lunch, or study. There will also be a large courtyard with outside seating. The goal is to build community within the school through the open spaces.

"It's unifying. It's bringing us back together as one," said Neisa Lynch, the principal of Montbello High School.

Montbello will have plenty of classrooms, study rooms, and three gyms. Most importantly, it will serve as the new community hub like the original building did when it opened back in 1980.

"You know, it takes all of us to educate our kids, to support our students. Just hearing people talk about it and I can't wait for everyone to be a part of this," Lynch said.

Construction for Montbello High School is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Justin Adams
Justin Adams is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 11:11 AM

