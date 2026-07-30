Monsoon rain a welcome sight in Eastern Colorado despite flash flooding

Monsoon rainstorms targeted areas east of the Denver metro area on Wednesday, causing flash flooding in some parts. Despite the flooding, many people living in Bennett viewed the storms as a welcome sight after months of dry and above-average temperatures.

The Town of Bennett on Wednesday. CBS

"We've had them before in the past, and we've had the flooding before in the past," said Bennett resident Justin Archuleta. "That's why you know they create these areas of mediation. So not really too big of a deal, as long as the water comes, we're OK."

Some roads were submerged under standing water after the storms passed.

A storm brought monsoon rains to Bennett on Wednesday. CBS

"We noticed that when we were coming in, too, that looking at the ground and just instantly... I mean, it hasn't even been raining that long from what we have seen because we just entered it. But looking at the ground, just instantly, like lakes across the fields and stuff," said driver Zaven Deatherage.

"It's much-needed rain, you know. So can't complain there," said Archuleta.

Monsoon rain storms caused flash flooding in some areas of Bennett on July 29, 2026. CBS

Bennett received nearly an inch of rain from the storms that passed over on Wednesday.

Bennett is located about 35 miles east of Denver along the I-70 corridor.