Monkeypox cases climb to 20 in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports monkeypox cases are rising. There are now 20 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in May.

A dozen were reported in July so far.

Digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicting a monkeypox virion (virus particle), obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak, published June 6, 2022. The image depicts a thin section image from a human skin sample. On the left are mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right are the crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. Courtesy CDC/Goldsmith at al. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado

CBS Colorado reported last week, nearly 700 vaccines have been administered in Colorado and around 400 are scheduled to be given at various vaccine events.

"The vaccine has been extremely limited. It's not available commercially so any vaccines supply we'll able to administer is from our federal partners. So, with that extremely limited amount of vaccine we're really focusing our efforts on those individuals who might be at greater risk who had contact with a known case of monkeypox," said Nicole Comstock, Interim Branch Chief of the Communicable Branch of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

With the limited vaccine available, CDPHE has closed the form to sign up and they say it's because they aren't enough vaccines available right now.