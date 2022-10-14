Mom names newborn twins Emma, Julia after finding out the delivery nurses have the same names

At Rose Medical Center twin girls made a quick entry into the world. Amid the joy of bringing two newborns into the world, the family enjoyed a special connection to the labor and delivery nurses.

While in labor, mom Lauren Meehan mentioned that she loved the names Emma and Julia. At that moment, everyone in the room broke out in laughter.

The two delivery nurses in the room were named Emma and Julia. That's when mom decided the names were meant to be.

Mom and babies are doing fine and they received great care from the staff at Rose Medical Center.