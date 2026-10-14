Moisture moving into Colorado is a welcome shift for Aurora's water supply, manager says

Wednesday's light rain might not look significant, but Aurora Water managers say it's arriving at an important time after months of hot and dry conditions across Colorado.

Shonnie Cline, Aurora Water CBS

The moisture is helping replenish soils that have been unusually dry for much of the year. And, just as important, the same weather system is bringing snow to Colorado's High Country, where much of Aurora's water supply begins.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we're starting to get some of the moisture that is again moving back into the state," said Shonnie Cline, deputy director of Aurora Water's internal and external affairs. "We've had really low soil moisture. We've actually had some of the lowest soil moisture levels in the country this year."

This week's rain offers relief for thirsty lawns, trees and landscapes; Aurora Water says the bigger benefit may come months down the road.

"It's saturating the soil, so that, way over the winter when it starts to cool down, we'll get more of that snowpack, and we'll be able to hopefully capitalize on that when it turns into runoff in the spring," Cline said.

That runoff is critical because Aurora doesn't rely on rainwater that falls directly within city limits for its supply. Instead, much of the city's water originates in mountain watersheds, where winter storms build the snowpack that eventually melts into streams, rivers and reservoirs. Cline said that's why water managers are paying close attention to conditions in Colorado's High Country as the winter season approaches.

"The water that is coming down in any meaningful way in Aurora belongs to somebody else downstream," she said. "All of our water rights that matter are up in the mountains, and so I'm happy to say, right now, we're seeing snow that is coming into those mountains right this minute."

As temperatures cool, Aurora Water is also reminding residents that the outdoor watering season is coming to an end. Oct. 15 is the deadline to shut off spray irrigation systems for the season. Cline said the recent moisture should help landscapes heading into winter, but added homeowners should continue monitoring trees and shrubs during dry stretches and hand water when needed.