Missing Titanic sub passengers "have sadly been lost," OceanGate says as U.S. Coast Guard confirms implosion

Five people who were on a sub that went missing during a voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic did not survive, OceanGate, the company that planned the trip, said Thursday as the U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel experienced a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," and confirmed that the debris found on the sea floor were pieces of the missing sub.

"This is a incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger told reporters.

An ROV, or remotely operated vehicle, from a Canadian vessel found the tail cone of the sub about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on Thursday morning, Mauger said during a briefing in Boston on Thursday afternoon. He said more debris was found and authorities consulted with experts who determined the debris was consistent with the sub.

"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families," Mauger said. "I can only imagine what this has been like for them, and I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time."

Five passengers were aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible that was lost on a dive to view the Titanic. CBS News

Another robot from a French vessel was also launched into the water Thursday amid a massive international search effort for the lost 21-foot sub Titan.

In addition to the underwater robots, search planes and ships have been deployed to the northern Atlantic Ocean in the hopes of finding the sub approximately 900 nautical miles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said Wednesday the search area was about twice the size of Connecticut.

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon Arctic, Deep Energy and Skandi Vinland search for the missing submersible Titan, Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the Atlantic Ocean. / AP

The sub launched into the Atlantic from a Canadian research vessel Sunday morning, and the ship lost contact with the Titan an hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

Officials previously said the sub had a limited amount of oxygen on board that could have lasted 96 hours, or roughly until Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said the amount of remaining oxygen was "a dialogue that's happening" but not the only detail being considered in continuing the search.