Body found in Summit County woods that of missing person Craig Standlee

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A Missing Man Was Found Dead In Woods In Summit County
A Missing Man Was Found Dead In Woods In Summit County 00:17

A man who had been reported missing in June was found dead recently in a wooded area of Summit County.

Craig Standlee was found dead inside a tent in the woods on July 8 near County Commons. His death was not considered to be suspicious. 

craig-standlee-missing-person-found-dead.png
SUMMIT COUNTY

Standlee's was last seen in the Frisco area on June 9, and his family reported him missing on July 5. 

A 911 call was made reporting about a body found in the woods, and Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to discover the camp and recover the body. 

Summit County Coroner's Office was later able to identify Standlee as the deceased. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 10:37 AM

