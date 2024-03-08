Watch CBS News
Missing Indigenous Alert issued in Colorado for Aniyah Chargingcrow

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Missing Indigenous Alert has been issued for Aniyah Chargingcrow. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation posted the alert on X, formerly Twitter. 

missing-indigenous-alert-aniyah-chargingcrow-from-cbi.png
  Aniyah Chargingcrow w CBI

Chargingcrow was last seen on foot in the area of the 300 block of N. Acoma Street in Denver on Jan. 5. She is described as an Indigenous 15-year-old female, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. She is of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. 

Anyone who has seen Chargingcrow is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or 911.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 10:05 AM MST

