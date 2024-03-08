Missing Indigenous Alert issued in Colorado for Aniyah Chargingcrow

A Missing Indigenous Alert has been issued for Aniyah Chargingcrow. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation posted the alert on X, formerly Twitter.

Aniyah Chargingcrow w CBI

Chargingcrow was last seen on foot in the area of the 300 block of N. Acoma Street in Denver on Jan. 5. She is described as an Indigenous 15-year-old female, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. She is of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

CBI Missing Indigenous Person Alert Activation:



Aniyah Chargingcrow was last seen on foot in the area of the 300 block of N. Acoma Street in Denver, Colorado on January 5, 2024.



If seen, please call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or 911 pic.twitter.com/bh9oGUGJKR — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) March 8, 2024

Anyone who has seen Chargingcrow is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or 911.