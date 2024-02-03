Watch CBS News
Search and rescue dogs helping look for missing 69-year-old Colorado man with dementia

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Family and law enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old Colorado man who has dementia in Jefferson County.

Jesse Hoyle Francis went missing from his home in the 2400 block of Youngfield Street in Golden sometime between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. He's 5'11" and 180 pounds and may be on foot or riding a bus.

The sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon that search and rescue bloodhounds were now assisting deputies with the search.

If Francis is seen or his whereabouts are known, the sheriff's office asks that you call them at 303-271-0211.

