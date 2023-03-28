Miranda Lambert's dad shares pride in his daughter's music career ahead of CMT Awards Miranda Lambert's dad shares pride in his daughter's music career ahead of CMT Awards 02:28

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — She's one of the most decorated women in country music history, and her career was entirely homegrown.

Miranda Lambert spent most of her childhood in Lindale—about an hour-and-a-half east of Dallas—and her dad, Rick, says its these country roots that have stuck with her throughout her entire career.

"Miranda started singing...early. I mean she would sing along with the radio, in her little girl voice," Rick Lambert says. "She's an excellent song writer. She can pull your heart strings."

He says he knew when his daughter was very young that she had the "it" factor, recounting the moment she sang alongside him at their old home in Van Alstyne. "Her mother said, 'She knows every word,' and I said, 'She doesn't just know every word...she's singing harmony with me.' That's when we knew she had the voice."

But what he didn't know is just how many honors she would stack up during her career.

"Everything she touches musically, is gold or platinum."

Most recently, she was nominated for a CMT Music Award for Female Video of the Year for her song "Actin' Up."

"Her mom and I still get excited," Rick Lambert says. "Got that, 'Hold your breath,' before they announce [a winner]."

But to the country star? It's all about the music.

"That's why she says, 'The awards are nice, but they don't mean anything to me. The music means something to me. If I can influence people and make them feel something in a song. That's what's important.'"

The CMT Awards will be broadcasted live from the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, April 2, on CBS News Texas starting at 7 p.m. It will also be available for live and on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus.

