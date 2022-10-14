Millions coming to Denver metro area cities after Broncos sale, Castle Rock gets less than $120

A clause in the sale of the Broncos means millions of dollars will be spread across the Denver metro area. The Metropolitan Stadium District has released a breakdown of where the $41 million will be distributed.

(credit: CBS)

CBS News Colorado's Conor McCue was one of the first to report on the surprise money heading to municipalities. A clause from the late 1990s said municipalities would get a piece of any team sale when the new Mile High stadium was built.

The money is intended for "youth activities" but county or city governments can decide how to spend the money. Many haven't made the decision yet.

The City and County of Denver is getting $12.5 million, Aurora will see $3.7 million and Lakewood nearly $2.3 million. Castle Rock and Castle Pines are getting the smallest share at less than $120.

The proportion is getting paid back based on how many tax dollars went into covering 75% of the original cost of the stadium.