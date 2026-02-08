Winter Military Games at Colorado resort wrap up weekend of fun competition, gratitude for service

Keystone Resort in Colorado brought back its celebration of our service members with the Military Winter Games, welcoming active duty and former service members for a weekend of competition and connection on the slopes.

CBS

The event returned after a similar event, with a different name, fell away during the pandemic. It represents a focus on building community alongside ski-based challenges. According to the resort's event listing, the games were intended to bring together current and retired military personnel through shared challenges and competition.

Participants took part in multiple events, including a ski boot obstacle course that tested endurance at altitude. Former Marine Brandon Staples discovered the event while visiting Keystone on a family trip and joined in.

CBS

"I haven't done anything like this in a minute. It was a lot, it was fun," Staples said. "I still got all the warm fuzzy feelings."

Resort leaders said the event reflected a broader effort to make mountain culture more inclusive. Keystone Base Experience Manager Brayden Hicks, a former Air Force member, said reconnecting service members was among the motivations for reviving the games and breaking down barriers in ski culture.

Organizers said they planned to continue expanding similar community-focused programming in future seasons, with a Pride celebration, Women's Weekend, and the National Brotherhood of Skiers events on the horizon for 2026.