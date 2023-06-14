Michelin stars are coming to Colorado restaurants

Michelin Guide is expanding into Colorado, making it the 8th such destination in North America.

According to Michelin and the Colorado Tourism Office, "Colorado has a rich culinary community that includes both established, notable chefs and innovative up-and-comers. Their restaurant teams are committed to using a wide range of high-quality ingredients, sourced locally and sustainably, with farm-to-table dining being a particular highlight. Colorado's mountainous terrain has influenced its culinary landscape, with many restaurants offering dishes inspired by the state's outdoor lifestyle. Colorado's gastronomy is influenced by German, Hispanic and Native American cultures; the state is home to several Native American tribes, including the Ute, Navajo and Apache."

Michelin Guide inspectors award iconic Michelin stars- one, two or three- to unparalleled cuisine, as well as Bib Gourmand selections to restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices and the Michelin Green Star to restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy.

The first Michelin Guide Colorado selection will be revealed later this year and will cover Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.

"Colorado has a dynamic culinary scene - one that's perfect for the Michelin Guide," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides in a statement. "The state's hotspot locations feature many creative restaurant teams and an exciting mix of flavors. A blend of cultural influences provides chefs inspiration to reinvent classic dishes. And it all starts with the freshest seasonal ingredients, such as local fruits, vegetables, fish and game. Gourmets will travel from near and far to get a taste of what Colorful Colorado has to offer!"

Michelin Guide inspectors are already in the field, making dinner reservations anonymously and paying for all their meals to ensure they are treated the same as any other customer.

The upcoming Colorado restaurant selection will follow Michelin's historical methodology, based on five universal criteria, to ensure each destination's selection equity: 1) quality products; 2) the harmony of flavors; 3) the mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine; 5) consistency between each visit and throughout the menu (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Michelin published its first guide at the turn of the century in France to encourage tire sales by giving practical advice to French motorists.