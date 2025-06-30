Denver Nuggets trade forward Michael Porter Jr., according to report

NBA free agency began on Monday evening, and one of the first reported trades will mean big changes for the Denver Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.

Michael Porter Jr. (1) of the Denver Nuggets disputes a foul called on Nikola Jokic (15) that sent Chet Holmgren (7) of the Oklahoma City Thunder to the line during the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, May 11, 2025. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly getting forward Cam Johnson as part of the deal.

CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno called it a "significant move for the Nuggets."

"Not only do they add a versatile wing in Johnson, but also get off Porter's massive contract. Brooklyn is one of the only teams with true cap space this offseason," Salerno wrote.

The Nuggets drafted MPJ with the 14th pick in 2018 and he played an important role on the team during the 2023 season when they won their first NBA championship.