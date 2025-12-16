Colorado dental office employees say Amazon driver was behind violent attack in their office

When a blue Amazon truck pulled up outside Emerald Dental in Lakewood on Monday afternoon, no one thought twice about letting the driver inside.

"It was the middle of the day. He saw patients sitting here, patients in the back," said Stephanie Paswaters, a dentist and owner of the Colorado practice.

Paswaters was at work when what should have been a routine package delivery turned violent.

"I had a patient with a toothache, so she was telling me her symptoms," she said. "I heard screaming. And then I heard, 'Help.'"



CBS Colorado's Karen Morfitt interviews dentist Stephanie Paswaters. CBS

She ran to the front of the office and says she saw a staff member on the ground and the Amazon driver attacking her employee.

"He was punching her relentlessly. I didn't hear voices. I didn't hear any words," Paswaters said.

Paswaters says another employee and two patients jumped in to help. Together, they were able to pin the suspect to the ground until police arrived.

"I think he would have killed her. That's how it seemed to me," she said.



Michael Coleman Lakewood Police

Lakewood police arrested 31-year-old Michael Coleman, who now faces several charges, including sexual assault and assault. The Lakewood Police Department alleges Coleman also attempted to sexually assault an employee.

CBS Colorado found no criminal history for Coleman in Colorado.

Paswaters says the incident has left her questioning who is coming to her door.

"How could they let this happen? Did they do a background check?" she said.

By speaking out, Paswaters hopes her experience serves as a warning to others to always be cautious.



CBS

"I don't know -- I feel like I was lenient before, and now you're second-guessing everything," she said. "I always gave people the benefit of the doubt."

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: "These allegations are scary and being taken seriously. We're cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation. The individual is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers."