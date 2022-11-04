Man sentenced to life for murdering Isabella Thallas in Denver

A Denver judge on Friday sentenced Michael Close to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Close shot and killed Isabella Thallas in 2020 and also tried to kill her boyfriend.

Michael Close (credit: Denver)

The couple was out walking their dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 when the crime occurred. Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog and Close apparently had an issue with "a command they used to have their dog defecate," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office released a news release on Friday saying "both victims had disengaged from Close" who was in a nearby apartment and "were tending to their dog when Close began shooting."

Darian Simon and Isabella Thallas Ana Thallas

Close, 38, fired the shots with a rifle he got from a friend who was a Denver police officer.

A Denver jury convicted Close in September on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. In addition to the life sentence, the judge on Friday also sentenced Close to 48 years for the attempted murder of Simon. Close also was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution.