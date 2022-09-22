Colorado man convicted of first-degree murder, having been found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas in 2020

Colorado man convicted of first-degree murder, having been found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas

Michael Close has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of Isabella Thallas.

The jury heard closing arguments in the trial of Michael Close Wednesday.

Jury deliberations in a high-profile Denver murder case started over Thursday after one juror has been replaced with an alternate.

Close admitted he killed Thallas, but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Thallas was walking her dog with her boyfriend near Coors Field when they were shot two years ago.

Close opened fire on the couple with a rifle, killing Thallas and wounding her boyfriend.

Prosecutors argued Close is guilty of nothing less than first-degree murder, saying he acted with intent.

In the courtroom, Isabella's mother stormed out during the defense's closing arguments, saying she didn't want to hear what they had to say.