Colorado U.S. Senate Race Reality Check: Michael Bennet attack ad on challenger Joe O'Dea

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd puts the claims in political advertising to the test in her Reality Check reports.

In this report, she breaks down what's true, false and spin to get to the bottom line in a television commercial from Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet in the U.S. Senate race. The ad compares his position on abortion to that of his Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.

