2 girls found safe after riding light rail from Douglas County to Denver
Two girls were considered missing and endangered out of Denver overnight.
Investigators say 10-year-old Mia White and 11-year-old Aryanna Britton out of Denver were found safe Monday morning after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued for them overnight.
According to the alert, the two were last seen riding the light rail from Douglas County to Denver and possibly getting off at 1600 California Street.
