2 girls found safe after riding light rail from Douglas County to Denver

Two girls were considered missing and endangered out of Denver overnight.

Investigators say 10-year-old Mia White and 11-year-old Aryanna Britton out of Denver were found safe Monday morning after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued for them overnight.

(Left to right) Mia White and Aryanna Britton. CBI

According to the alert, the two were last seen riding the light rail from Douglas County to Denver and possibly getting off at 1600 California Street.

UPDATE:Aryanna Britton and Mia White have been located and returned home safe. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 18, 2022