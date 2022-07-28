Watch CBS News
Metro Denver Habitat for Humanity designs new sustainable homes in Curtis Park

New affordable and sustainable housing is being built in Denver's Curtis Park neighborhood.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver are building this house using insulated concrete forms. The system uses ready-mix concrete to form the structure of the home. It's sturdy and cost-effective.

"The home will be more affordable to own both in terms of lower energy costs but also lower costs to insure the home because its non-combustible construction," Gregg Lewis said. 

The home is also designed to be very resilient to high winds.

The builders estimate it will save the owners up to 60% in energy costs.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 8:48 AM

