Menorah lighting honors memory of Jessica Ridgeway

Over the weekend, the community of Westminster gathered for a special menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The occasion also honored the memory of Jessica Ridgeway 10 years after her murder.

CBS

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.

It's been a decade since the 10-year-old was abducted and killed. Jessica's mother was there to light the menorah in honor of her daughter's memory.

Jessica Ridgeway JessicaRidgeway.com

"Ten years is a long time. You start to wonder what she would be doing now and where she would be. But it's also amazing to see how many people still join us and still celebrate with us," said Sarah Ridgeway.

Hanukkah runs through Dec. 26.