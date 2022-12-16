Community invited to honor life of Jessica Ridgeway with special menorah lighting, 10 years after her murder

On the first night of Chanukah, Chabad of NW Metro Denver will kindle the first candle of the menorah at a public menorah lighting ceremony at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 8.

"The first night of Chanukah is the beginning of an 8-day festival that Jews around the world wait to celebrate. One of the more festive holidays that we have on the Jewish calendar. It's celebrated by lighting a menorah every night and kindling another candle until all eight candles are lit. Kids get gifts during the holiday time, special events. Families get together and have latkes and donuts," Rabbi Benjy Brackman said.

He's helped lead the celebration as part of a service to the greater community for years.

Brackman spoke with CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White about the effort, telling White he remembers the event in 2012 vividly. It was the first time Sarah Ridgeway lit the menorah in honor of her young daughter, Jessica.

"There was this tragic disappearance of Jessica and there was a statewide search for her in the Westminster and Arvada area. And after so many days of searching for her, they found the tragic results, that she had been murdered. I think in the history of Westminster, this was the most tragic murder that ever happened," Brackman said.

"People were really shaken up. The community spent a lot of days searching for her in the open space around Westminster. And when the news came in, it shattered a lot of people, especially since the crime was done by a young person. We wanted to do something for her, and we reached out to the police department and invited Sarah to come to the menorah lighting and join her in support. And it was actually the first time she had been out since the murder," Brackman said.

Brackman saw how much Sarah appreciated the community support, so he continued the tradition.

"It's now the 10th year and I know it's a special time for her," Brackman said.

He's inviting everyone, regardless of their faith or beliefs, to come be part of the menorah lighting.

"I would say bring your families… This means so much to her to see people coming out and remembering her daughter," Brackman said.

The ceremony will include a performance by international award-winning performer comedy juggling all-star, Sam Malcomb, and a live Chanukah concert with the Jewish music group Merkava.

It will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Orchard Town Center at 14697 Delaware Street. More information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3V4qzDG.