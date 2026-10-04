Memorial to honor Denver police officer killed in the line of duty

A former Denver police officer was honored on Saturday with a memorial, marking the 55th year since his death in the line of duty.

The Denver Police Museum says Officer Merle Nading was killed in 1971 when he responded to a disturbance at a nightclub near Gaylord Street and Colfax Avenue.

At the time of his death, he was building a gym for his fellow officers. The museum says singer Elvis Presley helped fund that gym after Nading's death.

The new memorial, which says "In Memory of Denver Police Officer Merle E. Nading, October 3, 1971," will be placed at the site of his death.