Memorial Day weekend weather forecast what to expect in Denver area

Today the warm weather will continue with daytime highs in the mid 70s for the Denver metro area.

We have a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the front range this afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe over the eastern plains this afternoon and evening, with hail up to an inch and half and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

On Memorial Day, it will be mostly sunny and calm to start with another chance to see scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms throughout northeast Colorado

The warm weather continues on Tuesday with daytime highs in the 80s. By the end of the week temperatures will cool off slightly to the low 70s.

