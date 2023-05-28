Watch CBS News
Memorial Day weekend weather forecast what to expect in Denver area

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Warm weather continues with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Denver weather: Warm weather continues with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms 02:02

Today the warm weather will continue with daytime highs in the mid 70s for the Denver metro area.  

We have a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the front range this afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe over the eastern plains this afternoon and evening, with hail up to an inch and half and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. 

On Memorial Day, it will be mostly sunny and calm to start with another chance to see scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms throughout northeast Colorado 

The warm weather continues on Tuesday with daytime highs in the 80s. By the end of the week temperatures will cool off slightly to the low 70s. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 7:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

