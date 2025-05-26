Auto shop in Colorado raises big American flag in honor of Memorial Day

In the small Colorado mountain community of Frisco, a local tow and repair shop is hoping to remind travelers along Interstate 70 passing the town that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance and honor.

"It's in honor of those that serve," said Laura Lewark, owner of Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing said. "Have served and are no longer with us in honor of our freedom that we all get to enjoy."

The large American flag is held up between two tow trucks alongside Dillon Dam Road. Lewark said her employees are the ones who helped get the flag hoisted in time for the holiday.

CBS

"I think it's a day of interest to just look back and reflect back on those that we've lost," Lewark said. "Whether it's military or just civilian loved ones, I'll spend this afternoon honoring my father-in-law, who's buried over here in Frisco."

She believes that there's a respect owed to those who have died defending the ideals the flag stands for, and that she hopes people can remember that.

"Look at it and remember who we are," Lewark said. "Remember your loved ones, but remember the freedoms that we get to experience came at a cost."