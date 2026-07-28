Megan Moroney performance at Ball Arena in Denver ends abruptly due to illness, officials say

Country music star Megan Moroney's performance at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday ended after only a few songs after the singer contracted an illness, officials said.

Before leaving the stage, Moroney told fans she was sorry and saying she would make it up to everyone in attendance. The details of her illness were unclear. Fans could be seen streaming out of the downtown Denver arena just after 9 p.m.



"Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time," Ball Arena said in a statement posted to social media, adding that it would "provide further updates as soon as possible."

Megan Moroney is seen on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on July 10, 2026 in New York City. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Moroney is currently in the middle of her Cloud 9 Tour. She is scheduled to perform in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, and Seattle on Sunday.

The concert was taking place on the same night as another big Denver-area show, with Australian rockers AC/DC playing Empower Field at Mile High.