Watch CBS News
Local News

Megan Moroney performance at Ball Arena in Denver ends abruptly due to illness, officials say

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Country music star Megan Moroney's performance at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday ended after only a few songs after the singer contracted an illness, officials said.

Before leaving the stage, Moroney told fans she was sorry and saying she would make it up to everyone in attendance. The details of her illness were unclear. Fans could be seen streaming out of the downtown Denver arena just after 9 p.m.

"Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time," Ball Arena said in a statement posted to social media, adding that it would "provide further updates as soon as possible."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 10, 2026
Megan Moroney is seen on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on July 10, 2026 in New York City. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Moroney is currently in the middle of her Cloud 9 Tour. She is scheduled to perform in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, and Seattle on Sunday.

The concert was taking place on the same night as another big Denver-area show, with Australian rockers AC/DC playing Empower Field at Mile High.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue