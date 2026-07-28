RTD offers transit options to Denver's AC/DC, Megan Moroney concerts

There are two big acts taking over the big stages in Denver Tuesday night.

AC/DC will perform at Empower Field at Mile High around 7 p.m., and Megan Moroney at Ball Arena around 7 p.m. The Regional Transportation District said there are public transit options for those attending the concert.

If you are attending the AC/DC concert, you can take the C, E, and W rail lines. The C Line runs from Littleton-Mineral Station, the E Line runs from Ridgegate Parkway through the Denver tech area to Union Station and the stadium, while the W Line runs from Golden and Jefferson County straight to the stadium. There is also a bus option to get you to Decatur-Federal Station, which is close to the stadium.

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If you are attending the Megan Moroney concert, you can take the E and W rail lines. The E Line runs north from RidgeGate Parkway in Lone Tree straight to Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens, while the W Line runs east from Golden/Jefferson County directly to the arena station. The bus will take you to 9th Street and Auraria Parkway, and then a very short walk to Ball Arena.

With both concerts, you can take the A, B, G and N stations from Union Station to Empower Field at Mile Hi and Ball Arena. The agency plans to add rail cars to the C, E, W, and N lines to accommodate expected increased ridership during downtown events on Tuesday evening, including the AC/DC concert at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Megan Moroney at Ball Arena.

RTD says the planning is easy with the RTD Next Ride App. Type in either Empower Field or Ball Arena to have the app plan it for you.