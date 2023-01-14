Mega Millions lottery tickets given away at National Western Stock Show

It's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever: the still-growing jackpot is worth more than $1.3 billion.

Crowds lined up for a chance to get rich at the National Western Stock Show on Friday. One hundred $2 Mega Millions tickets were given away for Friday night's drawing.

CBS

"I'll take five," one man requested.

The jackpot was worth so much, the Mega Millions sign had to be changed to billions.

One woman was hopeful, "This is my only ticket so I am hoping for good fortune. I found a 4-leaf clover today."

It is the second largest jackpot which takes place across many states, including Colorado.

One woman dressed in fashionable Western wear, reacted to the jackpot being offered, "Wow! I could live off the interest and still have a great time."

She suggested that she could buy an indoor arena. Not sure if the cattle would come with it.

CBS

Sales of the Mega Millions tickets were brisk across Colorado with 38% percent of the ticket sales revenue going to the outdoors.

"The Mega Millions and the Powerball – but when they jump to up these giant, giant numbers, it's just a windfall for the state's outdoors, parks, recreation trails," said Meghan Dougherty with the Colorado Lottery.

Surprisingly many said they are not dreaming of fancy cars or trophy houses.

"I would really like to give back as much as I could," one man said another had similar thoughts.

"I'm going to make sure my family is taken care of, donated to some charities, maybe create a couple myself."

CBS

Here at the National Western Stock Show along with the animals, there are real cowboys, urban cowboys and even suburban cowboys who no doubt would like to strike it rich.