Meeting a childhood hero: the Colorado Rockies Vinny Castilla

He is an original member of the Blake Street Bombers. And the most accomplished Mexican-born baseball player of the Major Leagues: Vinny Castilla of the Colorado Rockies.

When I was 10-years-old, I became a Cubs fan. Right away, I was curious to know if there were any Mexican players in the majors. Players that looked like me. I looked it up and found Vinny Castilla from the Colorado Rockies. He's been one of my favorite players ever since.

I asked Vinny about representation and why it matters.

"When you come as a Latino guy, or Mexican player coming to a new country a new culture, new environments," Castilla said. "It's hard, it's very hard, because you speak a different language and you miss your people."

Vinny hasn't forgotten the struggle that came with chasing his big league dreams.

"That's nice to have that culture and the fans, they appreciate what we do because it's not easy man to come here and have a good career here at the highest level in baseball," Castilla said. "So to feel that support from you guys. That's, that's a big from us. For us. You guys care about us and support us and here in USA, that's big for us."

Coming to Colorado was the best thing to happen to Vinny. He said, "When they give me the opportunity, I just take off man and work hard and never satisfy what are we doing? You know, keep getting better, better, in baseball and as a person, too."

Vinny also gave advice to Latino kids who might be watching, saying, "You gonna go through some obstacles. It's hard, it's the best, it's the best league in the world, man. But one thing that helped me a lot is worry about what I can control. Don't worry about something that is not on my hands, worry about what I can control, and believe in myself. So that's what I tell young Mexican and young Latino guys."

Castilla and his family love to call Colorado home. And he loves Rockies fans. Vinny remembers their outpouring of support during the 1998 All Star game at Coors Field: "I was competing in the Home Run Derby. That standing ovation the fans gave me still got goosebumps because that was unbelievable, and I will never forget that."

Castilla has seen Colorado change over 30 years and the Latino population here grow. "So I know a lot of families, they come in here and work hard, try to have a better life for the families and chase the American Dream."

Castilla is still adored. And continues to play an important role with the Rockies, as a special assistant to the general manager.

He threw out the first pitch when the Rockies played in Mexico City this year.

He manages a team in Mexico in the winter league and is excited to see the game's popularity grow after Mexico's strong showing in the World Baseball Classic.

Castilla added, "I think the success we have in that classic is a lot more kids want to play baseball." Castilla says he's loved raising his own kids in Colorado.

There's a saying that goes "never meet your heroes" -- and I can say that about some of the other athletes I looked up to as a kid.

But man, am I glad I met Vinny Castilla and told him the story about looking him up. One of the nicest guys in the game. I can see why he's forever a fan favorite in Colorado.