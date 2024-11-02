Meet a 12-year-old Aurora actor on the big screen at the Denver Film Festival

Jeremiah Daniels is like any other Aurora 12-year-old. Except for one huge difference.

"I'm a famous actor," said Jeremiah.

He plays Mason in Color Book, a movie about a single father with a son who has Down syndrome.

"After the mom passes, there's a father and a son," said Jeremiah.

You may have noticed that Jeremiah has Down syndrome. But his parents say that has never stopped him from achieving his goals.

"This is Jeremiah, who happens to have Down syndrome... he is not Down syndrome," said Jeremiah's mom Joi Daniels.

And while Down syndrome probably helped his performance, his parents say that isn't what landed him the role or makes him a great actor.

Jeremiah with his parents Terrance and Joi Daniels. CBS

"He took to acting like a fish in water," said Joi.

They want to see more people with Down syndrome in the media.

"I feel like, this film will help to open the door, for more opportunities for individuals with different abilities to be seen on screen and to be seen just to be seen," said Joi.

So, Jeremiah says if you think you would like to act give it a shot.

"You can do it. It's not hard. It's not easy. You'd be perfect. You'll be fine," said Jeremiah.

Especially if you have parents like he has.

"This guy over here, my father. I'm going to say to him. He's honest. He makes me laugh together," said Jeremiah about his dad Terrance. "That's over here Joi. It's my wonderful mom. Thank you. She is so good. She is so gorgeous and so nice. I love you mom and dad."

You can catch Jeremiah in Color Book all weekend at the Denver Film Festival.