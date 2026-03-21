Investigators searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Denver

Investigators are asking the public to help locate a vehicle they said was involved in a hit-and-run in Denver on Friday night.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a 2018 black Nissan Maxima 4D with Colorado license plate CYW-Y89. They said the vehicle was involved in a crash with a scooter rider at 15th Street and Market Street around 8:45 p.m.

Nissan Maxima 4D Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Authorities said the Maxima was last seen heading south on Auraria Parkway.

The driver is reportedly a white woman with blonde hair. CBI said they believe the vehicle has damage to the driver's side rear door.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-6010.