Medina Alert issued as Denver police search for suspect driver in hit-and-run

Denver police are searching for the driver of a 2007 gold Toyota Camry in connection with a hit-and-run that left one person with serious injuries. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for the suspect driver in the crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle.

Denver police searched for the suspect driver in a 2007 gold Toyota Camry in a hit-and-run in the 2700 block of South Broadway. CBS

Investigators said the Camry, with Colorado license plate DKSU20, was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the 2700 block of South Broadway.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound. Investigators said the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side.

Denver police are searching for a 2007 gold Toyota Camry, like the one pictured, with Colorado license plate DKSU20, involved in a hit-and-run in the 2700 block of South Broadway. Denver Police

Anyone who has information about the suspect driver or vehicle is asked to call the Denver Police Department at: 720-913-2000.