Medina Alert issued as Denver police search for suspect driver in hit-and-run

Jennifer McRae
Denver police are searching for the driver of a 2007 gold Toyota Camry in connection with a hit-and-run that left one person with serious injuries. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for the suspect driver in the crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. 

medina-alert-south-broadway-map.jpg
Denver police searched for the suspect driver in a 2007 gold Toyota Camry in a hit-and-run in the 2700 block of South Broadway.  CBS

Investigators said the Camry, with Colorado license plate DKSU20, was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the 2700 block of South Broadway.  

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound. Investigators said the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side. 

toyota-gold-camry.jpg
Denver police are searching for a 2007 gold Toyota Camry, like the one pictured, with Colorado license plate DKSU20, involved in a hit-and-run in the 2700 block of South Broadway. Denver Police

Anyone who has information about the suspect driver or vehicle is asked to call the Denver Police Department at: 720-913-2000.     

