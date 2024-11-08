Former Denver Health patient helps explain why Measure 2Q is so important

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, Measure 2Q had received enough votes to pass following the air of this story on CBS News Colorado.

The possible approval of Measure 2Q means Denver Health could continue to serve residents in underserved communities, including providing care for those with mental health and substance abuse issues. However, the hospital must scale back services if the measure does not pass.

"I wouldn't be here without them," said Drew DeMoss, a patient at Denver Health.

Drew DeMoss CBS

Two years ago, Drew DeMoss almost lost his life.

"I had a ruptured aneurysm. I didn't know it, and I passed out driving down Blake Street, point blank heading into a concrete barrier," he said.

DeMoss suffered from an abdominal aortic aneurysm while driving, but thankfully, he survived.

About 65% of patients with a ruptured "triple-A" die before reaching the hospital.

"A construction worker walked up beside my car. I handed him my phone and said, 'Call my wife.' Then he called 911, and I ended up at Denver Health."

Dr. Donna Lynne, CEO of Denver Health, says the hospital's services are crucial for patients like DeMoss.

CBS

"We're the only Level 1 trauma center in the City and County of Denver. That means, if you have a heart attack or stroke, this is the place you want to go," said Lynne.

If it weren't for Denver Health providing immediate and necessary care, DeMoss might have passed away.

"Preserving that important service, as well as the ambulance services that bring patients to Denver Health, is crucial," Lynne added.

Measure 2Q would implement a sales tax rate of 0.34% to help fund critical services, including behavioral health, dental care, and housing for some patients. However, if it does pass residents could expect a city sales tax rate of just over 9% overall next year.

"I wish we had done this many, many years ago," she said.

The sales tax will exclude food, fuel, medicines, diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Lynne emphasized that the tax increase was a necessary step to continue providing vital services.

"I also know it's a hardship, and paying more money in taxes takes a lot of dedication, we didn't ask for this lightly, but we think that we give back to the community in exponents over what this is going to cost people who are seeing an increase in their sales tax," said Lynne.

The measure will also fund 78 inpatient beds for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

"We turn people away every day because we can't keep them open with the current funding we have. This money will go directly to serving patients we sometimes have to turn away."

For people like DeMoss and his partner, Lisa Ozzello, the passage of Measure 2Q is crucial.

"I cared about that issue more than anything as it was on the ballot because we're so lucky to have that kind of superior care," said Ozzello.

The hospital says Measure 2Q is a small price to pay for keeping Denver Health's services available to everyone.

Follow the results of the election in Denver at denvergov.org/electionresults.