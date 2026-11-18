Northern Colorado doctors are preparing the next generation of physicians to recognize and treat measles, as cases and concerns surrounding the virus return to the national conversation after decades of being considered eliminated in the United States.

At UCHealth's Family Medicine Center in Fort Collins, physicians are training medical residents on how to identify measles symptoms, manage infections and educate patients about the importance of vaccination.

Dr. Bernard Birnbaum, associate residency director for the UCHealth Family Medicine Residency Program, said many doctors practicing today have never treated a measles case during their careers.

"The loss of our measles designation is a not surprising-tragedy. It is a direct result of people choosing not to be vaccinated based on misinformation," Birnbaum said.

The center sees about 60,000 patient visits each year and also trains medical students and future family physicians.

Birnbaum said he recently emailed medical residents with guidance on how to address measles with patients, including how to recognize the illness and respond to questions about vaccination.

"Most of us, including myself, have never seen a case in our careers. Because, since 2000, there's been almost no spread of measles in the United States," Birnbaum said.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can initially cause a fever before developing into a rash. While many people recover, Birnbaum said the illness can lead to serious complications.

"In a small percentage of people, they can develop pneumonia, hearing loss, encephalitis, and death," Birnbaum said.

Birnbaum said the measles vaccine is about 97% effective at preventing infection.

"We believe that vaccination is safe and effective. There's tremendous evidence to support that," Birnbaum said.

He said educating patients requires more than simply telling them to get vaccinated. Medical providers also need to listen to concerns and understand why some families may be reluctant.

"Most people that are hesitant about vaccines really care about their kids, and they really care about themselves. They care that their family is safe," Birnbaum said.

Birnbaum said physicians want patients to understand the risks of the virus and the protection vaccination can provide.

"This is a serious illness that we can prevent," Birnbaum said.

People born before 1957 are generally believed to have already had measles, while most people born after that year have either been vaccinated or developed immunity through infection. Those unsure of their immunity can talk with a healthcare provider about testing.

Birnbaum also highlighted concerns for women planning pregnancies, saying measles exposure may put pregnant women at risk for complications, including pneumonia and potentially serious consequences for their unborn children.

As doctors prepare residents for a virus many have never encountered firsthand, Birnbaum said continuing patient education and addressing misinformation remain important parts of preventing future infections.