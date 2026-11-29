Three people were shot and killed overnight at a McDonald's in Cortez, a city located in far southwest Colorado, police said. Authorities said the person who is believed to be the shooter was later found dead.

Another person was also injured at the scene of the shooting and treated and released from the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victims were identified as Esperanza Martinez, 20, Dakota Townsend, 18, and John Haselroth, 18.

The person whom police believe is responsible for the shooting was identified as Isaiah Cordova, 24.

Police said Cordova's body was found in a remote part of Montezuma County after an extensive search.

It is not immediately known what might have led to the shooting or whether the shooter and those who were injured and killed knew one another.

Police didn't say whether the fast food restaurant was open or not when the shooting happened.

On Sunday afternoon, phone calls made to the business, which is located at 1322 East Main Street, were not answered.

Cortez is located 40 miles northeast from Four Corners Monument and 45 miles west of Durango.