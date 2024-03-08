Watch CBS News
McAuliffe International School's new principal Brian Duwe set to begin role in the fall

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

McAuliffe International School announced its selection for the new principal on Friday. Dr. Brian Duwe will begin his new position this fall. 

Duwe has been a principal with Aurora Public Schools for the past decade. He was selected unanimously by the McAuliffe International Collaborative School Committee and the Northeast Denver Innovation Zone Board. 

Duwe was endorsed by Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero on Friday morning. 

The largest middle school in Denver Public Schools has been the subject of demonstrations and protests in recent months following the firing of its principal, Kurt Dennis, in July 2023.

Dennis filed a civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools in September 2023. The lawsuit is seeking economic and punitive damages and alleges that the firing of Dennis was in retaliation for him blowing the whistle on a policy that called for unarmed school staff to conduct pat-downs on students. 

The lawsuit claims that Dennis was denied due process that he was guaranteed under the Constitution. Dennis' attorney David Lane said he was never disciplined by DPS for allegations associated with the use of a de-escalation room at his school and that his firing was in retaliation for criticizing DPS.   

Since his firing, there have been several demonstrations and rallies with parents and students criticizing the actions of DPS.

