Colorado faculty, parents, students join "walk-in" at McAuliffe International Middle School

Faculty, parents and students joined a "walk-in" at McAuliffe International Middle School in Denver on Tuesday morning. The largest middle school in Denver Public Schools has been the subject of demonstrations and protests in recent months following the firing of its principal, Kurt Dennis.

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered outside the school before classes began with signs, some of them read, "We heart our innovation school," "Denver Deserves Better!" and "Top performing middle school- Worst performing superintendent & board."

They are calling for the school board to stop making changes to the school and are concerned the board will take away the school's status as an innovation school. Some claim the potential for stripping away the innovation status was fabricated and without a credible third-party investigation.

They are asking for protection from the DPS board and DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero.

Dozens of faculty, parents and students joined the walk-in at McAuliffe International Middle School on Tuesday morning. CBS

Tuesday's walk-in follows several demonstrations at the school, including one that happened before school started after Dennis was fired.

After Dennis was fired, McAuliffe Assistant Principal Micah Klaver was promoted to interim principal. A month later, a whistleblower tipped off the school district and police about the use of "de-escalation rooms." Klaver was placed on leave when the investigation into the rooms began. Since then, Northfield High School Principal Amy Bringedahl has served as McAuliffe's interim principal.

In September, Dennis filed a lawsuit against DPS that alleges that his firing was in retaliation for him blowing the whistle on a policy that called for unarmed school staff to conduct pat-downs on students. The lawsuit states that the school serves more students of color than any other middle school in DPS and that the students thrive there academically.

Kurt Dennis, former principal of McAuliffe International School CBS

DPS leadership said that Dennis was fired because he violated student confidentiality when he told a media outlet that his staff was asked by DPS to pat down a student facing an attempted murder charge. Dennis denies that claim.

The lawsuit alleges that DPS denied Dennis his First Amendment right to free speech and denied due process; and that school board members did make defamatory statements by accusing him of being racist.

An internal investigation by DPS found no evidence of racial discrimination in the use of seclusion or de-escalation rooms at McAuliffe. The investigation did find that Dennis violated district policy of leaving students in the room without supervision and the door closed.

Denver Public Schools announced that it is changing its discipline policy after shootings at East High School earlier this spring prompted questions about how the district manages students with offenses such as weapons violations.