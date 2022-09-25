Foundation organizes motorcycle rally to help injured first responders through recovery

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered outside Columbine High School in support of the MC-1 Foundation on Sunday morning.

The organization was started as a way to honor fallen Sgt. Dave Baldwin, with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and now helps to support injured law enforcement officers and other first responders.

For Allan Fischer, the sight nearly brought him to tears.

"This is amazing," he said.

Hundreds of motorcyclists gather in support of the MC-1 Foundation. CBS

Fischer, a Wheat Ridge Police officer is one of three first responders injured in the line of duty, who will receive much needed assistance from the MC-1 Foundation.

Fischer was stabbed 12 times in the neck after responding to a suspicious vehicle call in April.

"Our backup arrived and they immediately grabbed me and started bandaging me up. Officer Shaw with Wheat Ridge Police saved my life that night," he said.

His daughter, who is also an officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department, was on duty that same night.

"I get choked up over it, you know, just imagining what she must have thought," Fischer said.

"You hear about it. You never think it's going to happen.. and then sure enough it happens, but to my father. It was really hard at the time," his daughter said.

Just a few months into his recovery, Fischer and his family have found the support from his department simply can't cover every need, which is where MC-1 is stepping in.

"I felt like it was something that we as a community hadn't done a good job of helping out our survivors," Mark Miller said .

Miller, a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy, founded the organization in honor of Baldwin, his sergeant.

Baldwin was killed when his motorcycle was struck head on by another driver. His call sign was MC-1.

"He's not able to be here today, but we are lucky to have Allan still here," Miller said.

While the MC-1 Run recognizes survivors, the recent loss of Arvada Officer Dillon Vakhoff and Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz were not forgotten.

A reminder to everyone that sometimes the best support comes just by showing up.

"People talk about law enforcement being a brotherhood, when somebody's in crisis it really can come together," Fischer said

If you missed the MC-1 run this year there are several ways you can support their misison visit their site at MC1Foundation.com