Colorado man accused of sports trading card fraud scheme

An 82-year-old man is facing Federal charges for allegedly defrauding customers of hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent sports trading cards.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say that between April 2015 and July 2019, McNeil and others conspired to trade and sell cards with people on the internet. One of the cards sold was a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card. Similar cards have sold previously for more than $100,000.

United States District Court

Court documents say McNeil allegedly defrauded customers of more than $800,000 in cash and cards traded for counterfeits.

McNeil is set to make his initial appearance in Denver Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon, and will also be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date.