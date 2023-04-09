Special Masters coverage means CBS Colorado morning programming changes

Caddies on working at the Masters tournament Masters tournament caddies open up about working on golf's most prestigious course 08:00

Extended Sunday action will take place at The Masters, and with CBS broadcasting the golf major CBS Colorado's Sunday a.m. newscast will air later in the morning than normal.

CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation are preempted nationally due to the additional Masters coverage.

The new television schedule on CBS Colorado for Sunday is as follows:

6:30a-9:30a The Masters third round coverage

9:30-10:30a CBS News Colorado local newscast

10:30am-Noon: CBS Sports Spectacular

Noon-5pm: Masters final round coverage

Heavy rains that left pools of standing water across Augusta National brought play to a halt at the Masters on Saturday, and Brooks Koepka and the rest of the field will have a long Sunday slog to decide who will wear the green jacket.

Patrons evacuate the grounds after play was suspended for the day due to weather conditions during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

Many players had returned to the course early Saturday to finish second rounds, which were suspended Friday when a storm came through the area. It caused three towering pine trees to fall — nobody was hurt. Heavy rains returned early in the third round Saturday, causing play to be suspended. The forecast looks drier for Sunday, when the field will finish that round before playing the final round.